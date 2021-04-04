Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L stock remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Friday.

