Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.28). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

ACIU stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $553.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.