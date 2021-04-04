Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Brokerages predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post $408.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.00 million and the highest is $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 692.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,948 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $18,805,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.72 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

