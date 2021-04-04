Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce $408.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.87 million and the lowest is $403.00 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $51.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.