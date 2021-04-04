Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce $408.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.87 million and the lowest is $403.00 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $51.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

