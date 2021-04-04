Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Post -$0.71 EPS

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.