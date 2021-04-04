Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Post -$0.71 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

