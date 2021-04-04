Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

MTBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

In other CareCloud news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,602.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,514 shares of company stock worth $1,009,837. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 150,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,068. The company has a market cap of $121.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

