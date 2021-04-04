Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.39 Million

Brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce sales of $31.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.71 million to $32.07 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.63 million to $130.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $136.69 million, with estimates ranging from $135.95 million to $137.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
