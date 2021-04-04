Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.39 Million

Brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce sales of $31.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.71 million to $32.07 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.63 million to $130.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $136.69 million, with estimates ranging from $135.95 million to $137.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

