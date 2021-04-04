Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce sales of $32.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $30.95 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $134.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.72 million to $138.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $157.50 million, with estimates ranging from $132.48 million to $174.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $468.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

