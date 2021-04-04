Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.96. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $20.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $22.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $27.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.22 to $31.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.45.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,799,000 after buying an additional 79,189 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $608.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,080. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $418.01 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $621.20 and its 200-day moving average is $630.80.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.