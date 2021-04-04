Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce sales of $217.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.60 million and the highest is $219.81 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $187.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $889.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.36 million to $924.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $982.97 million, with estimates ranging from $965.21 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGI opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $315.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

