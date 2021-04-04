Zacks: Analysts Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

