Zacks: Analysts Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.72). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover COMPASS Pathways.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.32. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $197,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.