Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. CRA International has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CRA International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CRA International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

