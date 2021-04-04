Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

EVRG opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

