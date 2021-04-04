Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE IRT opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after buying an additional 915,397 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 155,783 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,346,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

