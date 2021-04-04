Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $5.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.96 and the highest is $5.05. McKesson reported earnings of $4.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $17.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.65 to $20.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.57. 824,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,100. McKesson has a 52-week low of $121.15 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.01 and its 200 day moving average is $172.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,343,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after purchasing an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

