Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.74. NBT Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 243.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NBTB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. 128,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

