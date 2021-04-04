Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after buying an additional 196,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 2,059.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 625,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,645,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after buying an additional 100,032 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE opened at $71.00 on Friday. Safehold has a twelve month low of $42.49 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of -0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

