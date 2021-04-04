Zacks: Analysts Anticipate USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million.

USAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 450,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $181.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 2.26. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

