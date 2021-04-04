Zacks: Analysts Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to announce $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.98. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $12.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $16.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $153.21. 2,074,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,124. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.33 and a 200-day moving average of $139.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

