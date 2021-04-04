Zacks: Analysts Expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,544. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.02 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

