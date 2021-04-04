Zacks: Analysts Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

