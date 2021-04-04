Zacks: Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $7.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,688 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

