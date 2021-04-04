Zacks: Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.35). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $17.47 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,198 shares of company stock worth $338,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

