Zacks: Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Earnings of $5.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings of $5.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.70 and the lowest is $5.60. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $4.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $29.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.47 to $29.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $33.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.75 to $33.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $968.10.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD traded up $19.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,175.19. 74,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,378. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $611.82 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,116.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

