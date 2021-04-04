Zacks: Analysts Expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Navistar International stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after buying an additional 3,735,501 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $108,447,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

