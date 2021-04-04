Zacks: Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce sales of $85.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.50 million and the highest is $86.00 million. Nevro posted sales of $87.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $442.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $449.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $515.47 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $526.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $141.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a 1-year low of $82.96 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

