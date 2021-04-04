Zacks: Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report $234.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.76 million and the highest is $241.90 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $627.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $832.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,299,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 63.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 547,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 453,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,392,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 425,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

