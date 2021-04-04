Zacks: Analysts Expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to announce sales of $121.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.21 million and the highest is $125.82 million. NN reported sales of $199.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $478.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.58 million to $492.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $501.57 million, with estimates ranging from $485.96 million to $515.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NNBR opened at $7.24 on Friday. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NN by 85.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NN by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 388,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

