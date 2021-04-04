Zacks: Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce sales of $503.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.00 million to $508.50 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $211.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OPK stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in OPKO Health by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 214,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OPKO Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 530,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,328,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 526,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

