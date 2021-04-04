Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report sales of $178.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $123.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $722.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.30 million to $726.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $729.90 million to $762.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

