Zacks: Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.74 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Wall Street analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report sales of $130.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.72 million to $131.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $137.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $523.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.08 million to $528.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $553.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.02 million to $574.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

PDM stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 869,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after buying an additional 121,097 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after buying an additional 473,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

