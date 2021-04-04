Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report sales of $7.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.75 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $27.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $4,701,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

