Zacks: Analysts Expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report $77.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.70 million. Potbelly reported sales of $87.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $338.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.50 million to $338.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $379.00 million, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $383.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $52,438.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,167 shares of company stock worth $892,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

PBPB opened at $6.33 on Friday. Potbelly has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

