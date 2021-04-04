Zacks: Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the lowest is $3.68 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $15.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $120,061,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $292.33 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $147.16 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.72 and a 200-day moving average of $253.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

