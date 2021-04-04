Zacks: Analysts Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. The Toro posted sales of $929.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Toro.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

NYSE TTC opened at $105.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Toro has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $105.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $961,749.36. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.