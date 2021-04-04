Zacks: Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report $2.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $4.00 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $80,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,962.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $101.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $276.20 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

In other Workhorse Group news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after acquiring an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS opened at $14.14 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

