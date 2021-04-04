Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will post $286.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.30 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $236.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cantel Medical’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

NYSE CMD opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30. Cantel Medical has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after acquiring an additional 332,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after buying an additional 290,184 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,537,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

