Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Capstone Turbine reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPST shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPST traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 429,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

