Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,866 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

