Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report $670,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $2.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $8.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $222.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INO shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $426,456.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,140 shares of company stock worth $3,616,903. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

INO opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

