Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $3.69 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $15.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $16.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $21.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.61.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $94,695,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $165.20. The company had a trading volume of 352,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,939. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.47.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.