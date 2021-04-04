Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $3.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $15.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $16.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $21.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.61.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $94,695,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $165.20. The company had a trading volume of 352,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,939. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.47.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.