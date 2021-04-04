Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post $471.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.90 million. Kennametal reported sales of $483.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 397,472 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.