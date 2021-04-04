Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. LightPath Technologies also posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPTH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 323,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,211. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 million, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

