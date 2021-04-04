Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.14 Million

Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to announce $180.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the highest is $209.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $181.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $747.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $920.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $859.72 million, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $922.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $943,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 820,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

