Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,954,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,367 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB opened at $248.55 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $202.48 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.78 and its 200 day moving average is $272.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.07 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

