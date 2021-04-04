Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Post $2.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.75. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $14.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.84.

MHK stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.28. The company had a trading volume of 501,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 89,762 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.