Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report $256.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.55 million and the lowest is $253.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $257.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 36.5% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

