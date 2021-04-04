Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce $15.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.35 million and the lowest is $11.40 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $64.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $205.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $228.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $366.30 million to $410.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 199,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCMI opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $357.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

