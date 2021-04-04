Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Brokerages predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will announce $7.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.75 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $27.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.